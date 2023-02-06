EPL Teams Who Will Benefit From Man City’s Sanctions if They’re Found Guilty of breaching FFP rules

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City are in all sort of trouble currently after being charged by the Premier League for breaking the financial Fair Play rules.

Ivestigations are still ongoing and if they are found guilty.

It will lead to the Manchester based outfit being stripped off their Premier League title in recent years, 15 points reduction & even risk expulsion from the English top flight.

Which is good news for their fellow Premier league counterparts, Below are the teams who could benefit from City’s Sanctions;

Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag’s side will automatically move to second place on the Standings if all claims against Pep Guardiola’s City are proven to be true, which could reportedly result in points reduction.

This will give the Red Devils a big chance to go head to head against Mikel Arteta’s Gunners in the title race & could also have the 11/12, 17/18 & 20/21 EPL title awarded to them

Arsenal

The North Londoners wouldn’t have to worry about the threats of the Citizens anymore with a busy run of games coming up in the next few months.

The potential point decrease for the Manchester outfit will come as a big boost to their hopes of securing the Premier League title this campaign.

Newcastle United

For the first time in many years, Eddie Howe’s Magpies could secure European football if City are found guilty, they’ve done well this current this season & getting a place in Next campaign UEFA Champions league should be easy considering their performance so far.

Chelsea & Liverpool

If 15 points are deducted off City’s current point, they’ll be equal on points with Chelsea and Liverpool, with both clubs still in with a chance to finish in the Top Four if manage to get them team picking up points.

