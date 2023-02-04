EPL Team Which Is Not Amongst The Big Six That Could Win The PL Title This Season.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal lost their second Premier League match of the season against Everton in match day 20. Though the Gunners still remain at the top of the Premier League table with 50 points , 5 points away from Manchester City who are sitting in the second position of the table with 45 points.

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford to solidify their place in Champions League spot and the Premier League title race this term. United are also amongst the strongest contenders of the Premier League this campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal , Manchester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United are sitting in the Champions League position this season.

Manchester United – Erik Ten Hag could help them win trophies this season if they continue in their fine form.

The Premier League Big Six teams which includes; Arsenal , Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool may likely miss out of winning the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are the three teams amongst the Big Six contending for the title this season.

Taking a critical look in their performance this season, Newcastle excellent form this season could help them win the Premier League title. Eddie Howe has built a formidable side that can challenge for trophies this season.

The Magpies are 18 matches unbeaten this campaign and could go on to lift up the Premier League trophy this season if they are consistent in winning matches.

They are the only team in the Premier League this season who have lost 1 game this campaign, while other contenders have lost more games this campaign.

