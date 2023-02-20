EPL Team Of The Week: Four Man United players and Two Arsenal players are included in the list.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The panel of the English Premier League has finally unveiled the official team of the week for match-week 23. The players on each position were voted in by the fans due to their superb performance in this match-week.

In my view, The eleven players that made the official team of the week fully deserves it due to their excellent displays for their respective clubs.

Here is the official English Premier League team of the week;

Goalkeeper;

The Spanish and Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto who kept a cleansheet during their away victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers made the list.

Center backs;

The duo of Victor Lindelof and Christian Romero who were instrumental for their respective clubs were paired together in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Everton defender Saul Coleman who provided one assist during their home victory over Leeds United was named in the right-back position while Manchester United’s Luke Shaw was named as left back.

Central Midfielders;

The Southampton midfielder James Ward Prowse who scored the only goal during their famous victory over Chelsea made the list and was paired alongside Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard who also recorded an assist during their comeback victory over Aston Villa.

Wide Midfielders;

The duo of Ben Davies and Bruno Fernandes who both provided an assist for their respective clubs were named in the wide-midfield position.

Attackers;

The Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford who scored a brace during their home victory over Leicester City made the list and was paired alongside Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah who was also superb for his team.

