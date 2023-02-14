SPORT

EPL Team Of The Week: Chelsea, Man United And Liverpool Players Make The List

It was indeed an amazing week in the English Premier League as several matches were played to conclude the Matchday 23 of the competition. Topsides like Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool all had an amazing outing in the competition as they did quite well to win their respective Premier League matches. It was a totally different case for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham as they all dropped important points from their various encounters in the competition.

Well, moving forward we definitely have to recognize the great performances of some players in the competition who masterminded their team’s respective wins this week.

So in today’s article, I will be sharing the Premier League team of the week consisting of the best players in the Matchday 23 of the competition. Let’s take a look.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea (Manchester United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander Arnold, Joseph Gomez (Liverpool), Tim Team (Fulham) Luke Shaw (Man United).

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City) and James Maddison (Leicester City).

Forwards: Joao Felix (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Liverpool players understandably dominate the list after their impressive 2-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

What's your take on this article? Kindly drop your comments below.

