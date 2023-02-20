EPL Team Of The Week As Jorginho Delivered A Masterclass For Arsenal While Chelsea Flopped Again

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As expected the English Premier League match day 24 did not fail to deliver us with exhilarating entertainment over the course of the 10 matches that was played across the weekend.

Arsenal got the match day started from second position on the EPL table after losing their top spot to Manchester City in the midweek. They visited a struggling Aston Villa with one thing in mind- win all three points and regain the top spot.

They got the job done after some incredible late drama and fortunately for them, Manchester City failed to beat Nottingham Forest, which means they are now two points clear at the top of the table once again.

At Chelsea, it was further disappoint for the blues fans as their expensive squad failed to secure a win over the worst team in the league.

Manchester United continued their incredible form when they hosted Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday. The man of the moment, Marcus Rashford was unstoppable once again as he bagged two goals to continue his unbelievable goalscoring record.

In the final match of the week, Tottenham Hotspur got an impressive win over West Ham in a tightly contested London derby at home. The goals came from the most unlikeliest of sources when Emerson Royal and, I can’t believe I’m saying this, Son Heung Min.

Team of The Week In A 4-4-2 Formation

GOALKEEPER

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton)

DEFENDERS

Seamus Coleman (Everton)

Marx Kilman (Wolves)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Roman Perraud (Southampton)

MIDFIELDERS

Jorginho (Arsenal)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Alex Iwobi (Everton)

FORWARDS

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Marcus Rashford (Man United)

WoleOscar (

)