EPL Table & Review after Man City won 2-1 to maintain their perfect start & Aston Villa Won 3-1

Manchester City were made to work to maintain their 100% start to the 23/24 season against Newly promoted side, Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The game was controlled by the Manchester based outfit who had a lot of ball possession but failed to make anything off their dominance as the home side held on strong defensively and made it difficult for the Citizens to have clear cut chances at goal.

The moment to open the scoring arrived on the 37th minutes after Julian Alvarez attempted cross was stopped the arms of John Egan, the resulting spot kick was taken and missed by Erling Haaland who was having a frustrating game.

The second half saw Citizens got the goal they deserved with Jack Grealish getting past Sheffield’s Baldock before sending in a cross for Erling Haaland to power his header home for the opener.

But Sheffield United found a way to get back in the game with Kyle Walker poor back heel capitalised on by the hosts to net the equaliser, before Rodri won the game for the Citizens with a brillant strike to make it 2-1.

Below is the Current EPL Table;

