EPL: Table, Match review, Top scorers, Clean sheets, Assists leaders after all games played

Chelsea 3-0 Luton

Forward Raheem Sterling is fully focused on scoring goals, and his impressive performance helped Chelsea secure their first Premier League win under Mauricio Pochettino against Luton.

The 28-year-old notched two goals and provided an assist to Nicolas Jackson on Friday, displaying his determination to regain his passion for football.

Sterling, who has been in outstanding form since the start of the season, expressed his ambition to become the club’s leading scorer this year.

“I’ve set myself the target of being Chelsea’s top scorer this season, and I believe I can achieve it,” he stated in an interview with Sky Sports following the game.

To open the scoring in the 17th minute, Sterling received the ball wide on the right, skillfully maneuvered past three opponents, and fired a precise shot into the bottom corner.

In the 67th minute, the English winger doubled Chelsea’s lead by expertly converting a cross from Malo Gusto from close range.

Arsenal 2-2 Fulham

In an exciting Premier League match at Arsenal, Joao Palhinha secured a draw for Fulham, which was down to 10 men after Calvin Bassey was sent off.

Palhinha’s goal from a corner kick in the 87th minute allowed Fulham to earn a tie. Before this, Bassey was dismissed four minutes prior for a foul on Eddie Nketiah during a counter-attack.

Fulham’s game had a strong start with Andreas Pereira scoring within the very first minute. He seized a stray ball from Bukayo Saka and scored with a curved shot, taking advantage of the goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s misplaced positioning.

Arsenal’s Saka later equalised with a penalty after Fabio Vieira was fouled by Kenny Tete. Arsenal then took the lead with Nketiah’s goal. However, Fulham had the last say with Palhinha’s late goal securing a draw.

Manchester united 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United successfully achieved an exciting victory against a reduced Nottingham Forest team, managing to recover from a two-goal deficit. This thrilling match took place at Old Trafford.

This was a historic match in Premier League history, as United fell behind by two goals within the quick span of four minutes. An extremely poor start to the game resulted in scores for Nottingham’s Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly.

Christian Eriksen managed to score a goal for United, reducing the deficit, thanks to a low cross from Marcus Rashford. Casemiro, despite missing an easy shot before halftime, finally managed to level the match by scoring off a header from Bruno Fernandes, which was set up by a brilliant pass from Rashford.

United’s manager, Ten Hag, praised Fernandes’ leadership skills before the match. Sure enough, the Portuguese player did not disappoint, playing a central role as United pursued the winning goal.

EPL Table

Top Scorers

Assists

Clean sheets

Osho123 (

)