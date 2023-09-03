EPL Table, Match Review, Clean Sheets Ranking And Top Scorers After Yesterday’s Matches

Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest has caused a major surprise by defeating Chelsea in an intense Premier League match. Throughout the game, Chelsea had the ball for most of the time, but they struggled to create real chances and test Matt Turner, the goalkeeper for Forest.

Elanga, a 21-year-old player, embarrassed Chelsea by scoring in a way that their forwards are currently struggling to do. He took a precise shot past Robert Sanchez, earning three important points for his team on their away match.

Early in the second half, there was a mistake in the midfield between Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher, putting Chelsea at a disadvantage.

The loose ball, conveniently gifted to Forest striker Taiwo Awiniyi, was quickly taken advantage of as he charged towards the goal with great power.

Burnley 2-5 Tottenham

Son Heung-min had an outstanding performance, scoring three goals, as Tottenham Hotspur maintained their impressive start to the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou. They secured a convincing 5-2 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor. This win adds to their three previous victories and one draw, propelling Spurs to second place in the league, only two points behind Manchester City. On the other hand, Burnley finds themselves at the bottom of the table after losing all three of their opening games this season.

Tottenham, who have not lost a match yet, responded impressively after conceding the first goal. They dominated the game against Burnley, winning 5-2 in a clinical manner. Captain Son Heung-min stood out by scoring a magnificent hat-trick at Turf Moor.

Ange Postecoglou’s team faced an early setback when Lyle Foster scored for Burnley in just four minutes. However, they displayed their determination by staging a remarkable comeback.

Manchester City 5-1 Fulham

Manchester City continued their winning streak in the Premier League with a 5-1 triumph over Fulham. Erling Haaland was the star of the match, scoring three goals.

The game started with Julian Alvarez giving Manchester City the lead at the 30-minute mark. However, Fulham quickly responded with a goal from Tim Ream.

Just before half-time, Nathan Ake scored a goal for City, which was confirmed after a video assistant referee (VAR) check. This gave Manchester City the advantage once again.

In the second half, Erling Haaland took over the game, scoring two more goals to secure the victory for his team.

City often take the lead and dominate their opponents, but Fulham quickly responded when Ederson made a mistake, resulting in Tim Ream scoring an easy goal from just one yard out.

The match was momentarily tied as the visitors leveled the score. However, Nathan Ake delivered a powerful shot past Bernd Leno just before half-time, giving City a 2-1 lead. This was a surprising blow to Marco Silva’s team, who had performed well and deserved to be on equal footing.

Fulham started the second half with determination, but City proved to be a formidable force. They extended their lead within the first hour of play as Haaland scored his first goal. The goal was set up by an excellent pass from Alvarez, and Haaland neatly placed the ball into the net.

EPL Table

Top Scorers

Clean sheets

Osho123 (

)