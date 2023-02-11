EPL Table & Match Review Ahead Of Today’s Matches

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea vs West Ham

Chelsea are set to make their return to the Premier League with a high-stakes London derby against West Ham. The team arrives at the London Stadium riding a wave of confidence, having kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Last week’s 0-0 draw against Fulham marked the second consecutive goalless match for Chelsea, following their draw with Liverpool. Today’s match presents an opportunity for the team’s January signings to shine, after struggling to find the back of the net against Marco Silva’s side.

It is likely that Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, and Noni Madueke will take the field to face David Moyes’ team, while Benoit Badiashile is expected to keep his place alongside Thiago Silva in the defense line.

The highly anticipated return of center-back Wesley Fofana is a possibility. Fofana, previously with Leicester City, has been absent since October but recently rejoined his teammates in training.

Unfortunately, Raheem Sterling, who recently made a comeback to Potter’s squad, may not participate today due to an injury sustained during training. Potter stated, “Our players are getting healthier and healthier. Wesley [Fofana] and Denis Zakaria are now both training with the team.”

Arsenal vs Brentford

Gabriel Jesus is making positive strides in his recovery from knee surgery, however, he is still unable to participate in Arsenal’s match against Brentford.

Though Jesus has resumed light training, Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, has noted that it is premature to establish a specific date for his return to the starting lineup.

This match promises to be intriguing due to Arsenal’s recent loss to Everton and Brentford’s current nine-game undefeated streak.

Arsenal stands as the only club to have defeated Brentford in their own arena this season with a dominant 3-0 victory in September, marking a clear statement of their title aspirations under manager Mikel Arteta.

A similar outcome for the Gunners would serve as a much-needed bounce-back after the defeat at Everton and before Manchester City arrives at the Emirates Stadium next Wednesday.

