EPL Table & Match Review After Today’s Games As Manchester City Won 3-1 & Manchester United Won 2-0

The Premier League returned to action today, with two games featuring Leeds against Manchester United and Manchester City. Let’s go over how these two games played out.

* Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United

Manchester City faced Leeds United in the Premier League today, hoping to close the gap on Arsenal. The Red Devils went into the game knowing that a win would temporarily move them into second place and close the gap on Arsenal to 5 points. Although the Red Devils had the majority of possession in the first half, it was the hosts who came close to taking the lead twice if it hadn’t been for De Gea’s fantastic saves. Bruno had a chance to put United ahead in first-half extra time but failed to convert in a one-on-one situation with Leeds goalkeeper.

The second half began, and it appeared that the game would end in a draw after Diogo Dalot hit the crossbar, but in the 80th minute, the Red Devils took the lead after Marcus Rashford scored off a beautiful pass from Luke Shaw.

United were certain they had won the game four minutes later when Alejandro Ganarcho scored on a quick counter attack to make it 2-0. It was a well-deserved victory for the visitors, and I’m sure the fans are pleased with the outcome.

* Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa

Manchester City came into this game knowing that a win over Aston Villa would reduce the gap between them and Arsenal to three points, and they were able to crush all life from the contest within 45 minutes, thanks to goals from Rodri, Gundogan, and Mahrez.

The blues were able to maintain their lead in the second half until Watkins pulled on back for the visitors in the 61st minute, but it wasn’t enough to detract from their overall performance today. The game ended 3-1, with City taking all three points.

Here is how the current EPL table looks like after today’s results;

Blogger30 (

)