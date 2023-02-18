EPL Table & Match Review After Arsenal Defeated Aston Villa 4-2 To Reclaim Top Spot

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Premier League resumed play today, with Aston Villa hosting Arsenal at Villa Park in the first game. The gunners entered the game with high hopes of reclaiming top spot temporarily, but it was Emery’s side who got off to a perfect start, with Watkins scoring just five minutes in.

Arsenal pressed back, and Saka equalized brilliantly 10 minutes later. Villa regained the lead after a lovely team move, with Coutinho finishing it off with a fantastic strike to put his side ahead at the half. Arsenal came back strongly in the second half, tying the game early on through Zinchenko.

The final third of the game was intense, but neither team was able to capitalize as the game reached it final seconds. Things got better for the visitors when Jorginho’s shot went past Martinez, hit the post, and bounced off the back of the keeper’s head to give Arsenal the lead in extra time. Martinelii then sealed the victory with a quick counter-attack goal. Arsenal won the game 4-2 and took all three points home.

Here is how the Premier League table looks like after Arsenal won 4-2 against Aston Villa today;

