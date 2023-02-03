EPL Table: Current Premier League top 10 ahead of Chelsea vs Fulham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea will host Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday night hoping to exert revenge for defeat suffered three weeks ago.

Chelsea and Fulham FC will meet again less than three weeks after the Cottagers defeated the Blues at Craven Cottage through goals from Carlos Vinicius and Willian.

The game was Joao Felix’s debut for the blues and he left the pitch early after seeing straight red for serious foul play. The On-loan star from Atlético Madrid has since missed two league games and will complete his suspension after missing this clash vs Fulham.

How the table looks like

Indeed, this is a clash between 7th in the league and 10th,surprisingly, it is Fulham who are above Chelsea in the table after 20 league matches has been played.

Fulham are having a brilliant season while Chelsea are having a forgetful one. However, things should be much different from the first leg after Chelsea made eight signings in the January transfer window.

Victory at Stamford Bridge over Fulham will send Chelsea into the top 6 as only 2 points currently separates them and Brighton who currently occupy 6th position.

However, Brighton has played one game less than the Blues and Chelsea could be back in 9th or 8th position by the end of the weekend if other results don’t go their way.

TheUnitedWatch (

)