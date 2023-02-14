EPL Table: Chelsea FC drop down to 10th place after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Everton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea have moved down to 10th in the PL table after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Everton at Anfield.

Liverpool have bounced back following a winless run to record a Derby day home victory over Everton.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo did the job for Liverpool who moved up to 9th in the Premier League table with 32 points from 21 games. Chelsea on the other hand have 31 points from 22 matches.

The two goals scored by Liverpool were milestones fro both players. For Mohamed Salah, it was his 100th goal involvement at Anfield for Liverpool while it was Cody Gakpo’s first ever strike for Liverpool.

Arsenal remain top of the league with 51 points while Manchester City are following closely with 48 points. Manchester United are 3rd having amassed 46 points from 23 matches.

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton round up the top six in that order. Teams like Fulham and Brentford are also above both Liverpool and Chelsea who occupy 9th and 10th respectively.

