SPORT

EPL Table Based On Points So Far In 2023 As Liverpool Ranks 20th

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nottingham Forest sits at the top as the team with the most Premier League points in 2023 as they have been able to win three games and draw 2 in their last 5 matches to accumulate 11 points. We got to see them secure a 1-0 win against Leeds United last weekend to keep up with the Impressive form this year.

Man United occupies the 4th spot on this list with 10 points with their last game being a hard fought 2-1 win against Crystal Palace. Man City are at the 6th spot with 9 points while Arsenal comes up at the 8th spot with 7 points.

Unfortunately Liverpool FC are at the 20th spot on this list as the Jurgen Klopp side has only managed to gain one point so far in 2023, bagging a draw and three defeats. If the reds don’t start winning games any time soon they could risk not featuring in any European competitions next season.

What’s your take on this?, Kindly leave your thoughts in the comment section below… Thanks.

Life_Updates (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Frenkie Jong’s girlfriend hilariously trolls Man United fans over failed transfer

6 mins ago

EPL: Manchester United’s Next Five Fixtures Could See Them Drop Out Of Top Four

22 mins ago

Joao Felix, Enzo, Nunez, Dias, Ederson And Sanchez Were Sold For A Combined Fee Of £430million

30 mins ago

Three Nigerian players who are currently the highest goal scorers in European top Leagues

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button