Manchester City football club and Tottenham Hotspur football club were exceptional in the Matchday 2 of the English Premier League on Saturday evening, as they secured crucial victories over Newcastle United football club and Manchester United football club.

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City football club have been doing pretty well in all competitions since the beginning of the season, and they were able to impress again on Saturday evening.

A first half goal from Argentina national team star Julian Alvarez through an assist from England youngster Phil Foden, was enough to give Manchester City football club a remarkable victory over Newcastle United football club at the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur football club also won their first game of the season on Saturday evening, as they secured a well deserved 2-0 win over Erik ten Hag led Manchester United football club.

Goals from Senegalese star Pape Matar Sarr and an own goal from Lisandro Martinez helped Tottenham Hotspur football club to secure a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Brighton and Hove Albion football club are currently at the top spot of the English Premier League table with 6 points from 2 matches played, Manchester City football club are in the second spot, Brentford football club are in the third spot with 4 points, alongside Liverpool football club and Tottenham Hotspur football club.

Brighton and Hove Albion football club star Solly March is currently the joint top scorer alongside Bryan Mbeumo with 3 goals, while Super Eagles of Nigeria star Taiwo Awoniyi, Luis Diaz, Erling Braut Haaland, Alexander Isak, and Yoane Wissa have 2 goals each.

