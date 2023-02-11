EPL Table and Reviews After Arsenal Drew 1-1, Chelsea Drew 1-1 and Tottenham Lost 1-4

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Premier league actions for match day 23 kicked off on Saturday and Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham were all in action as they all contend for their respective top 4 and title ambitions.

Chelsea kicked off premier league actions when they took on West ham at the London stadium by 13:30 BST.

Chelsea started brightly in the game and had a goal ruled out for offside early on. They eventually broke the deadlock through Joao Felix in the 16th minute. Just after Chelsea had another goal ruled out for offside, West ham drew themselves level through Emerson in the 28th minute whose goal sealed a 1-1 draw at full time.

Arsenal were also in action as they looked to return to winning ways when they took on Brentford at the Emirates by 16:00 BST.

Though it was Arsenal who dominated the game in terms of possession, it was Brentford who had the better chances to take the lead. Brentford came closest to scoring when Ivan Toney’s effort hit the cross bar. But it eventually finished goalless at the break.

In the second half, Arsenal stepped up their intent for goal and eventually got one through substitute Leandro Trossard in the 66th minute. Ivan Toney drew Brentford back on level terms in the 74th minute. The game eventually finished 1-1 as Arsenal dropped points in the premier league title bid.

Tottenham were also in action when they took on Leicester city at the King power stadium by 16:00 BST.

Tottenham started brightly and took the lead in the 16th minute. Two quick fire goals from Mendy and Maddison saw Leicester turn the game around before Iheanacho scored at the stroke of half time to give Leicester a 3-1 lead at the break.

There wasn’t much in the second half but it was Leicester who were still the better side in the game. They eventually made it 4-1 when Maddison assisted Harvey Barnes to seal all 3 points.

In the EPL table, Arsenal remain league leaders and extended their lead over Man City at the summit to 6 points, though it will feel like 2 points dropped for the Gunners. Chelsea remain 9th in the table while Tottenham are 5th following a 4-1 defeat to Leicester city. The table is shown below.

Jerdoph (

)