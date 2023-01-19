EPL Table And Review As City Came From Behind To Beat Tottenham 4-2

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City bounced back from back-to-back losses with a comeback victory over Tottenham (4-2) that saw Erling Haaland end his brief goal drought and Riyad Mahrez deliver a game-winning performance, moving them five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Spurs defeated Pep Guardiola’s team twice last season, and they appeared to be on track for an incredible fifth victory in six games against City when they shocked everyone by taking a 2-0 lead into halftime thanks to quick goals from Dejan Kulusevski (44) and Emerson Royal (45+2) just before the break.

But City quickly responded with a two-goal salvo from Julian Alvarez (51) and Erling Haaland (53)—the latter scoring for the first time in four games—and Mahrez (63), who had played a part in both of those goals, produced a moment of individual magic to grab one of his own and put the hosts ahead. The Algerian deservedly doubled his season tally late on, capping off a brilliant second half from City by sprinting onto a Clement Lenglet error to dink in a late fourth.

Mahrez’s first goal came just minutes after Ivan Perisic hit the crossbar at the other end, but Spurs were unable to respond to City’s second-half momentum and have now lost seven of their last 13 Premier League games.

They remain in fifth place, five points behind fourth-placed Newcastle, who have a game in hand.

The English Premier League Table:

