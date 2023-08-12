EPL Table Ahead Of Saturday Games As Arsenal Face Nottingham Forest & Newcastle Face Aston Villa

Last night, Erling Haaland scored the opening goal of the 2023–24 Premier League season after 185 seconds and added another one 32 minutes later. Rodri completed the 3-0 victory by smashing in a rebound as Man City began their title defense with a comfortable victory over newcomers Burnley.

In his defense, manager Vincent Kompany tried to plot the demise of the Treble champions and the club where he rose to fame as the club’s heroic captain during their heyday, but Burnley were given the most difficult conceivable start to life back in the Premier League.

However, at the early kickoff, the latest attempt by Arsenal to win the Premier League will begin on Saturday afternoon at home against Nottingham Forest, fresh off hoisting another trophy in the Wembley sunshine. With their Community Shield victory over Manchester City last weekend, the Gunners broke their curse, and they’re now seeking some form of retribution from the team that put an end to their title hopes the year before.

On Saturday evening, Newcastle United and Aston Villa will square off once more at St. James’ Park as they begin their new Premier League campaigns after their dramatic preseason meeting. Two teams that exceeded expectations last season will meet again on Tyneside, where Villa last won a top-flight match back in 2005 after playing out a six-goal friendly there.

Premier League table

Saturday’s Games

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth vs West Ham

Brighton vs Luton

Everton vs Fulham

Sheffield Utd vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

