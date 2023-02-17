SPORT

EPL Table Ahead Of Game Week 24 As Chelsea Host S’Hampton, While Man Utd Face Leicester City

The English Premier League is set to return to action after an interesting mid-week game that houses both European competition and league competition. Manchester City and Arsenal battled it out in the race for the top spot on Wednesday night, with the Cityzens thrashing the Gunners to overthrow them.

Meanwhile, in Europe, some of the premier league clubs also played in the European competition with the like of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United facing the likes of Dortmund, AC Milan, and Barcelona respectively. 

Ahead of the weekend games, Chelsea football club will continue their quest to return to winning ways after settling for a draw against West Ham United last weekend, while Arsenal will make a short trip to Villa Park to face Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. 

This is a chance for Arsenal to return to winning ways after throwing away eight points in three consecutive games. Manchester City will have to face Nottingham Forest, while their neighbors, Manchester United will host Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

