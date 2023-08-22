EPL Table after Yesterday’s match as Arsenal close in on Man City & Brighton with a 1-0 win.

In an intense clash on Monday night, Arsenal displayed both brilliance and resilience to secure a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

The match began with a lackluster first half for Arsenal, as they struggled to convert their possession into goal-scoring opportunities.

However, the turning point came early in the second half when Gabriel Martinelli’s clever play led to a quick free-kick that found Eddie Nketiah in the box.

Nketiah was fouled by Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone, resulting in a penalty. Martin Odegaard calmly converted the penalty after a VAR review.

Throughout the game, Arsenal maintained a high level of pressing, while Crystal Palace attempted to counter with bursts of pace.

Jordan Ayew posed a threat for Arsenal’s defense, but the Gunners gradually gained control in the opponent’s half. Nketiah came closest to scoring before the break, hitting the post, and later missing an opportunity after a skillful pass from Declan Rice.

In the midst of Arsenal’s attacking efforts, Ayew’s counter-attack was thwarted by William Saliba’s impressive sliding tackle.

Arsenal’s breakthrough arrived just nine minutes into the second half. Martinelli’s quick thinking, combined with Thomas Partey’s smart holdback of Jeffrey Schlupp, allowed Nketiah to sprint towards goal and earn the penalty.

VAR confirmed the legality of Partey’s move, and Odegaard converted the spot-kick.

However, Arsenal faced a big blow when Takehiro Tomiyasu received a second yellow card for halting Ayew’s counter-attack. Despite the relentless pressure from Palace, Mikel Arteta made strategic substitutions, and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was largely untested.

Below is the Final EPL Table;

