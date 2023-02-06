EPL Table After Yesterday’s Games As Manchester City Dropped Points

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Games went down in the English Premier League yesterday as teams played their matchday twenty two fixtures.

Nottingham Forest faced Leeds United at City Ground in yesterday’s league fixture. Nottingham Forest kept their fine form going as they beat Leeds United at home. Nottingham Forest were one of the few Premier League clubs that made significant signings in the January transfer window. The brought keylor Navas from Paris Saint Germain and the Costa Rican already kept a clean sheet yesterday.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal for Nottingham Forest in the first half of the match as they grabbed all three points. Leeds United tried to get back into the game in the second half of the match but failed to create that one big chance of scoring. Nottingham Forest held on to their narrow advantage till the final whistle went off. Nottingham Forest entered thirteenth place after they beat Leeds United. Roll back to few months ago, they were seated in the relegation zone.

Tottenham Hotspur started quite well in the opening minutes of the first half. Harry Kane gave Tottenham Hotspur the lead after he scored a brilliant goal from Pierre Hojbjerg’s assist. It was just a well built goal from Tottenham Hotspur and a well deserved lead as well. Manchester City kept dominating play in the first half of the match just as one would expect buy couldn’t put their lion share of possession to any good use.

Down into the second half of the match, Manchester City decided to change the tempo a little by bringing Kevin de bruyne in place of Riyad Mahrez. Manchester City came close to scoring on few occasions but just couldn’t find the back of the Tottenham Hotspur net. It was frustrating for Pep Guardiola as his team had already given their best in the second half of the match.

Here is what the Premier League table looks like after yesterday’s games.

