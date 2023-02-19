EPL Table After Yesterday’s Games As Chelsea & Man City Dropped Points, Arsenal & Liverpool Won

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Games went down in the English Premier League yesterday as teams played their matchday twenty five fixtures. From yesterday’s games, we saw Manchester City drop points in the title race, Chelsea dropping points yet again, Liverpool winning to close in on top four and Arsenal winning to retake the lead at the top.

Chelsea failed to deliver against Southampton yesterday. Graham Potter’s side have played twelve games in 2023 and have won just two games. Before yesterday’s game, Southampton were in the worst form in tge Premier League as they suffered seventeen defeats in twenty-two games. Their hopes of remaining in the Premier League came back to life after they beat Chelsea yesterday. James ward-prowse scored a brilliant free kick in the final minutes of the first half to give Southampton the lead.

Pep Guardiola’s side dropped points in yesterday’s game against Nottingham Forest at City Ground. Nottingham Forest were really impressive against Manchester City, they held them off in the second half of the match. Manchester City scored in the first half of the match after Bernardo Silva scored a brilliant goal from Jack Grealish’s assist. In the final minutes of the match, Chris Wood scored from Gibbs-White’s assist to level things up for Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal faced Aston Villa at Villa Park today. It was a thrilling game as there were goals at both ends of the pitch. Aston Villa took the lead in the opening minutes of the first half after Ollie Watkins scored a brilliant goal from Matty Cash’s assist. Arsenal eventually scored an equaliser through Bukayo Saka. Philippe Coutinho restored Aston Villa’s lead in the first half from Alex Moreno’s assist.

Down into the second half of the match, Arsenal took the lead after Zinchenko scored a brilliant goal from Martin OOdegaar’s assist. It was Zinchenko’s first goal for the Gunners and the Ukrainian was pumped. Emiliano Martinez scored an own goal to give Arsenal the leaf following a thunder bolt from Jorginho. Gabriel Martinelli sealed all three points for Arsenal after he scored from Fabio Vieira’s assist.

Liverpool ended Newcastle United’s 17 game unbeaten run after they won at St James Park yesterday. Jurgen Klopp’s side kept their hopes of finishing in top four alive after yesterday’s win. Liverpool took the lead in the opening minutes of the first half after Darwin Nunez scorer a brilliant goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s assist. Cody Gakpo extended their lead to two with Mohamed Salah providing an assist for the goal.

Here is how the Premier League table looks like after yesterday’s games.

