EPL Table After Yesterday’s Games As Arsenal, Liverpool Dropped Points And Man United Won

Games went down in the English Premier League yesterday as teams played their matchday twenty two fixtures.

Manchester United faced Crystal Palace at Old Trafford yesterday. It was a big game for Erik Ten Hag’s side as a win would get them closer to contending for the league title. Manchester United gave their all and earned all three points against Patrick Vieira’s side.

Manchester United took the lead in the opening minutes of the first half after Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot following a foul in the penalty area. Down into the second half of the match, Marcus Rashford extended Manchester United’s lead to 2-0 after he scored from Luke Shaw’s assist. Manchester United went down to ten men after Casemiro was shown the red card for a rough challenge on Crystal Palace’s Will Hughes.

Arsenal Lost against an improved Everton at Goodison Park yesterday. Sean Dyche took over as Everton’s manager after Frank Lampard was sacked, his first game in charge was against Arsenal and he earned three points against them. Arsenal underestimated their opposition and ended up dropping vital points. Tarkowski gave Everton the lead In the second half of the match after he scored a brilliant header.

Liverpool Lost against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux stadium in today’s match. It was a terrible experience for Jurgen Klopp as his team had a horrendous performance in today’s match. Joel Matip scored an own goal to give Wolverhampton wanderers the lead before Craig Dawson extended their lead to 2-0 in the opening minutes of the second half. Wolverhampton wanderers extended their lead to 3-0 after Ruben Neves scored from Adama Traore’s assist.

Here is how the full Premier League table looks like after yesterday’s games.

