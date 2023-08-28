EPL Table After Week 3 After Man City, Man United, Chelsea All Won & Arsenal Dropped 2 Points.

Although it feels like this is just the beginning of action in the English premier league it’s a fact that Gameweek 3 has already come to an end at St James Park. This weekend is an action-parked fixture as Chelsea secured 3 points in the first game of the week against Luton Town and this is their first EPL win of the season.

Another one involves Manchester United and Arsenal as they both conceded early against Nottingham Forest and Fulham respectively and things didn’t end the same way for both sides.

Manchester United won a 3-2 comeback against Nottingham Forest and Fulham secured a point against Arsenal after they drew 2-2 at Emirates Stadium.

It continues on Sunday as Manchester City visits Sheffield United at their home stadium this was a tough and interesting 90 minutes of action but Manchester City secured 3 points and it’s not a surprise that Erling Haaland scored in the game.

The last one for the week is between Newcastle and Liverpool and there are a lot of interesting things in the game. Anthony Gordon scored the first goal of the game and it’s not enough to inspire Newcastle to a win even though Liverpool finished the game with 10 players after Virgil van Dijk received a red card for a horrific tackle.

Darwin Nunez Inspire Liverpool to a 2-1 comeback win as he scored two goals as a substitute in the game and this is a much-deserved win for Liverpool.

It’s not a surprise that the EPL table has changed over the past few hours and Manchester City is now the only team with perfect results as they won all of their first 3 EPL games. Everton is also the worst so far as they lost each of their 3 games without scoring a goal.

