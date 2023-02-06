EPL table after Tottenham closed the gap on Newcastle And Nottingham Forest return to 13th position

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League table has reshaped, and changed as Tottenham Hotspur won 1-0 at home against Manchester City, while Nottingham Forest won 1-0 at home against Leeds United.

The Lilly Whites won the match through Harry Kane, who scored the only goal of the match, while the Reds won the match through Brennan Johnson, who scored the only goal of the match.

The winning made the Lilly Whites to close gap on Newcastle United, while the winning made the Reds to return back to 13th position of the table.

Recall that the Lilly Whites had been in long distance with the Magpies, who struggled to play draw in their last two matches against Crystal Palace, and West Ham United, while the Reds had been dislodged from the 13th position by Leicester City, who won their match against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Here is how the EPL table looks like, after the Lilly Whites closed the gap on the Magpies, and the Reds returned to the 13 position.

