Manchester City vs. Fulham.

Manchester City remain the only EPL club that has won all its EPL game this season and there’s no doubt that they are still as good as they were last season.

Fulham dominates the game but this can’t stop Julian Alvarez from scoring the first goal of the game. It gets interesting as Fulham scored an equalizer a few minutes after Alvarez scored and this is the beginning of something interesting in the game.

Nathan Ake scored a header to inspire Manchester City to a 2-1 first-half win and Fulham will have to be at the top of their game to avoid defeat.

Manchester City can’t stop scoring as Julian Alvarez scored the 4th goal of the game to make it a 3-1 win and Erling Haaland makes it worse for Fulham as he scored his second goal of the game to make it 4-1.

Erling Haaland scored his first Hat-Trick to make it 5-1 win for Manchester City.

Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley stun Tottenham Hotspur with an early goal but this doesn’t stop Tottenham Hotspur from securing 3 points in the game. Son scored the second goal of the game to make it a 1-1 draw and Romero scored a long shot to inspire Tottenham Hotspur to a first-half win.

It turned from bad to worse for Burnley as James Maddison doubled Tottenham Hotspur’s lead and Heung Min Son scored quickfire goals to make it a 5-1 win for Tottenham Hotspur. Heung Min Son is now the first player to score a hat trick in EPL this season. Burnley reduced the goal margin as they scored the 7th goal of the game to make it 5-2.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea will be looking forward to another win after their 3-0 win against Luton Town. Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at their home stadium and it was a tough and interesting 90 minutes of action for both sides. Both sides failed to utilize their goalscoring chances and it’s not a surprise that the first half of the game ended as a goalless draw.

Elanga stunned Chelsea in the second half of the game as he broke the deadlock in the game to make it a 1-0 win for Nottingham Forest. Chelsea fights hard for an equalizer and it’s a fact that Nottingham Forest had to make sure they don’t do that.

Manchester City returned to the top of the EPL table after these results and you might be interested in seeing how the EPL table has changed over the past few hours.

