EPL Table After Man City Secured 3 Points With 4-2 Comeback Win Against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City hosted Tottenham Hotspur at their home stadium and it was a tough and interesting 90 minutes of action for both sides.

Quickfire goals by Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal Inspired Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-0 win in the first 45 minutes of the game but it’s quite surprising that it’s not enough for them to secure 3 points at Etihad Stadium.

Man City replicate what Tottenham Hotspur did in the first half of the game as Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland scored a goal each to make it 2-2 for Man City. Riyad Mahrez scored the 5th goal of the game to make it a 3-2 comeback victory for Manchester City and this might be one of the most interesting games in EPL this season. Riyad Mahrez scored another one to double Man City lead to make it 4-2 win and this is much more fun and entertaining.

Manchester City now maintains 2nd position in the EPL table with 3 points above Manchester united and there is 5 points gap between them and Arsenal which still has one outstanding game to play.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Manchester City can still catch up with Arsenal in the EPL title race this season?

