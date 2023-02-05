EPL Table After Man City Lost 1-0, Arsenal Lost 1-0, Newcastle Draw 1-1 & Man United Won 2-1

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal was enough to secure a vital 1-0 victory for Tottenham over Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Kane notched his 267th goal for Spurs, surpassing Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time record goalscorer, along with netting his 200th in the Premier League.

Kane’s strike was the decisive moment in the contest as City failed to hit back.

Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez came the closest, but his effort struck the underside of the bar.

The Manchester based club failed to take advantage of Arsenal’s defeat on Saturday, leaving the five points off the pace. Tottenham close within a point of Newcastle in fourth as a result of their triumph.

Next up for Pep Guardiola’s City is a match against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium next weekend While Tottenham Hotspur travel to the King Power Stadium to face Brendan Rodgers Leicester City as they aim to climb into the top four.

See the full Standings Below;

