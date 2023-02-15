EPL Table After Man City Beat Arsenal 3-1 Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City faced Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in today’s league fixture. It was a big fixture for Manchester City as a win will get them above Arsenal in the title race. Arsenal on the other hand will be looking to get back into winning ways after they failed to grab all three points in previous games.

Arsenal started quite well in the opening minutes of the first half, they dominated Pep Guardiola’s side and had more chances of scoring. Manchester City took the lead after Tomiyasu’s defensive error. Kevin de bruyne got the ball past Aaron Ramsdale with ease following Tomiyasu’s error in defense.

Tomiyasu made an error in a crucial time for Arsenal, just when they were dominating play he gave the ball away and let Manchester City take the lead. Arsenal eventually got an equaliser after Bukayo Saka scored from the penalty spot. Eddie Nketiah was fouled in the penalty area by Ederson and after the video assistant referee reviewed the situation the penalty was awarded. Bukayo Saka made no mistakes from the penalty spot.

Down into the second half of the match, Arsenal started with the same tempo they ended the first half of the match with. Arsenal gave the ball away in crucial areas. Manchester City took the lead in the second half after Jack Grealish scored a brilliant goal from Ilkay Gundogan’s assist. Erling Haaland extended their lead to 3-1 after he scored a brilliant goal from Kevin de bruyne’s assist.

Here is how the Premier League table looks like after Manchester City won.

