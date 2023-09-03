EPL Table after Liverpool maintained their unbeaten start to move up to 3rd, While Palace Won

Liverpool put forward their title credentials with a convincing victory over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon at Anfield.

The Reds wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with Dominik Szoboszlai opening the scoring early in the game, off Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pinpoint delivery which found Szoboszlai on the edge of the box.

Villa’s comeback hopes were dealt a huge blow when Diego Carlos was forced off due to injury after only 19 minutes.

Unai Emery, determined to shift the momentum, brought on Leon Bailey and dropped Matty Cash into defense. However, fortune continued to favor Liverpool as Darwin Nunez’s shot struck the post and then deflected off the unfortunate Cash for 2-0

Liverpool had chances to further extend their lead, notably Joel Matip missing a free header. Villa, though, tried to claw their way back into the contest before halftime, with John McGinn and Leon Bailey squandering promising opportunities.

Villa’s resurgence hopes were dashed in the early stages of the second half when Mohamed Salah found the back of the net to seal the three points for the Merseyside based outfit.

Liverpool’s next challenge awaits them after the international break, as they face Wolves on the road. Meanwhile, Villa will host Crystal Palace.

Below is the updated EPL Table;

