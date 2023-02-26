EPL Table After Liverpool Drew 0-0, Man City Won 4-1, and Arsenal Won 1-0

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League resumed this weekend with Everton clashing against Aston Villa at Goodison Park. The first half of the game ended in a goalless draw. Aston Villa came out strong in the second half and was able to return to winning ways after losing to Arsenal last week. Leeds United was able to grab a crucial three points against Southampton after Junior Firpo scored a 77th-minute winner.

West Ham United also hosted Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium. The Hammers ran riot at the London Stadium and were able to bounce back from Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to win 4-0. Arsenal extended their lead in the table after narrowly winning over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Thanks to a second-half goal from Gabriel Martinelli. Although the first goal was ruled out, the Gunners bounced back and grabbed a win. Manchester City closed the gap after running riot at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth.

Goals from Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and an own goal from Chris Mempham sealed the three points for Pep and his boys. Liverpool made a trip to Selhurst Park where they faced Crystal Palace. They were keen on building on the Newcastle United win, but Patrick Viera’s men made life difficult for them.

