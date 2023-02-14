EPL Table After Liverpool Beat Everton To Overtake Chelsea Yesterday

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool faced Everton in yesterday’s league fixture in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield. It was a chance for Jurgen Klopp’s side to get back into winning ways after they’ve dropped most of the points in the Premier League this year.

Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 and overtook Chelsea in 9th place. Graham Potter’s side dropped to 10th place after yesterday’s game. Liverpool had an excellent performance against Everton. Everton initially started well in the opening minutes of the first half but lost composure after Mohamed Salah scored the opening goal from Darwin Núñez’ assist.

Darwin Núñez sprinted from his end of the pitch to provide a brilliant assist for Mohamed Salah as Liverpool took a narrow lead later on in the second-half of the match. Down into the second half of the match, Cody Gakpo extended Liverpool’s lead to 2-0. It was his first goal for Liverpool and it came just when they needed it the most. Trent Alexander-Arnold provided the assist for Cody Gakpo as he finally got his first Liverpool goal.

Could this be the spark that Liverpool needed? Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez, and Cody Gakpo were all involved in yesterday’s goals. With Diogo Jota back to the squad, there will be more competition and players will have to step up to play consistently.

After Liverpool beat Everton they overtook Chelsea. With a game at hand, Liverpool could still close in on top four if they can maintain this form. Here is how the Premier League table looks like after Liverpool beat Everton.

