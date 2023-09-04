SPORT

EPL table after Game Week 4 as Man Utd and Chelsea drop to bottom half of the table

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Arsenal came from a goal down to defeat Manchester United by 3 goals to 1 at the Emirates Stadium yesterday. Goals from Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus turned the game around for Mikel Arteta’s side after Marcus Rashford’s opener. The Red Devils have now failed to defeat Arsenal in their last six matches at the Emirates Stadium. 2017 was the last time they left North London with all three points.

Elsewhere, Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool as the Reds defeated Aston Villa by 3 goals to nil and Crystal Palace won four consecutive home game for the first time in the Premier League after defeating Wolves by 3 goals to 2 at Selhurst Park.

English Premier League Table

Manchester City remain the only team with 100 percent win record so far this season. Pep Guardiola’s top the table with 12 points after winning the first four league matches of the season followed by Tottenham Hotspur in second position with 10 points, same number of points with Arsenal, West Ham United and Liverpool.

BSfutbol (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea trio continue their individual training sessions at Cobham

10 mins ago

Three Chelsea players who will be in line for their debut after the international break

31 mins ago

Checkout The Best Football Matches Of All Time

43 mins ago

Video: Super Eagles Open Camp For Sao Tome And Principe Wednesday –

46 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button