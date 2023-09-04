EPL table after Game Week 4 as Man Utd and Chelsea drop to bottom half of the table

Arsenal came from a goal down to defeat Manchester United by 3 goals to 1 at the Emirates Stadium yesterday. Goals from Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus turned the game around for Mikel Arteta’s side after Marcus Rashford’s opener. The Red Devils have now failed to defeat Arsenal in their last six matches at the Emirates Stadium. 2017 was the last time they left North London with all three points.

Elsewhere, Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool as the Reds defeated Aston Villa by 3 goals to nil and Crystal Palace won four consecutive home game for the first time in the Premier League after defeating Wolves by 3 goals to 2 at Selhurst Park.

English Premier League Table

Manchester City remain the only team with 100 percent win record so far this season. Pep Guardiola’s top the table with 12 points after winning the first four league matches of the season followed by Tottenham Hotspur in second position with 10 points, same number of points with Arsenal, West Ham United and Liverpool.

BSfutbol (

)