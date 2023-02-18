EPL Table After Arsenal Won 4-2, Chelsea Lost 1-0, And Man City Drew 1-1 Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Games went down in the English Premier League today as teams played their matchday twenty five fixtures.

Arsenal faced Aston Villa at Villa Park today. It was a thrilling game as there were goals at both ends of the pitch. Aston Villa took the lead in the opening minutes of the first half after Ollie Watkins scored a brilliant goal from Matty Cash’s assist. Arsenal eventually scored an equaliser through Bukayo Saka. Philippe Coutinho restored Aston Villa’s lead in the first half from Alex Moreno’s assist.

Down into the second half of the match, Arsenal took the lead after Zinchenko scored a brilliant goal from Martin OOdegaar’s assist. It was Zinchenko’s first goal for the Gunners and the Ukrainian was pumped. Emiliano Martinez scored an own goal to give Arsenal the leaf following a thunder bolt from Jorginho. Gabriel Martinelli sealed all three points for Arsenal after he scored from Fabio Vieira’s assist.

Manchester City faced Nottingham Forest at City Ground in today’s match. At first, Nottingham Forest were holding Manchester City off but Manchester City eventually took the lead after Bernardo Silva scored a brilliant goal from Jack Grealish’s assist. Manchester City overtook Arsenal at the top of the league table after they took the lead against Nottingham Forest. In the final minutes of the second half, Nottingham Forest scored the equaliser after Chris Wood scored from Gibbs-White’s assist.

Chelsea faced Southampton at Stamford Bridge today. Southampton really had a bright start to the first half of the match. They dominated play against Chelsea in the opening minutes of the first half and had more chances created. Chelsea on the other hand couldn’t get hold of the ball and failed to be creative. Southampton took the lead in the final minutes of the first half after James ward-prowse scored a brilliant free kick. It was a well deserved lead for Southampton as they started well in the first half.

Here is how the Premier League table looks like after today’s games.

