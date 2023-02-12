EPL Table After Arsenal Drew 1-1, Leicester City Won 4-1, And Chelsea Drew 1-1 Against West Ham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Games went down in the English Premier League yesterday as teams played their matchday four fixtures. From yesterday’s games, we saw Arsenal and Chelsea drop vital points while Leicester City continued their fine form.

Leicester City faced Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power stadium in yesterday’s game. Leicester City came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur yesterday. It was a thrilling fixture as goals were poured in against Tottenham Hotspur. Rodrigo Bentancur initially gave Tottenham Hotspur the lead in the opening minutes of the first half.

Leicester City scored the equaliser after Nampalys Mendy scored a brilliant goal. James Maddison gave Leicester City the lead after he scored a brilliant goal from Kelechi Iheanacho’s assist. Kelechi Iheanacho extended Leicester City’s lead further to 3-1 after he scored a brilliant goal from Harry Souttar’s assist. Harvey Barnes made it 4-1 for Leicester City after he scored from James Maddison’s assist.

Arsenal played a draw against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium in yesterday’s game. After a disappointing goalless draw in the first half of the match, both teams came back even better in the second half. Leandro Trossard gave Arsenal the lead in the second half. He scored his first goal for the Gunners from Bukayo Saka’s assist. Ivan Toney scored the equaliser from Christian Norgaard’s assist as they drew level.

Chelsea really put up an impressive display in the opening minutes of the first half, Joao Felix initially found the back of the net but the goal was chopped off for offside. It would have been an excellent goal had the goal stood. Chelsea kept pushing for the opening goal in the opening minutes of the first half.

Chelsea finally got their goal after Joao Felix scored a brilliant goal from Enzo Fernandez’ assist. It was a well built and deserved lead. Chelsea’s two new signings linked up to give them the lead in the opening minutes of the first half. West Ham United eventually scored an equaliser and got back into the game after Emerson scored from Jarrod Bowen’s assist.

Here is how the Premier League table looks like after yesterday’s games.

