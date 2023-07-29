EPL Signing Of The Summer: Jackson & Nkunku Get 1 & 2% Vote Respectively As Rice Tops Poll With 29%

As reported by SkyBet, a Fan Hope survey has revealed that Arsenal’s £105m signing, Declan Rice is expected to be the Premier League’s signing of the summer according to 29% of the league’s fans. In a summer that has seen all 20 teams in the league strengthen their squad, it will be interesting to see how every new signing will perform for their new team.

According to the poll, Declan Rice should easily be the signing of the summer. The new Arsenal midfielder got 29% of the votes, followed by Liverpool’s £35m signing Alexis McAllister with 18% and Manchester United’s £55m Mason Mount with 14%.

The likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicholas Jackson who joined Chelsea are further down the list as they got 2 and 1% of the votes respectively.

Checkout Full List Of The Survey

For Chelsea fans, this should be a very good thing. What this means is that there will not be plenty of pressure on their signings who have been very impressive in the pre-season matches.

