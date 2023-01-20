EPL: Saturday Matches, Fixtures, And Previews

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

On Saturday afternoon, the weekend’s Premier League action begins at Anfield between two English football giants that are languishing in mid-table obscurity: Liverpool hosts Chelsea. The ninth- and tenth-placed teams, Liverpool and Chelsea, respectively, have only collected 28 points from their top-flight games as the season approaches halfway, although Liverpool does have a game in hand over their rivals from the capital.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

On Saturday, Bournemouth and an improved Nottingham Forest team will face off at the Vitality Stadium in a multi-club struggle for Premier League survival. The hosts, who lost their most recent match 2-0 to Brentford, are in 17th position in the standings, while Forest has won three of its last five league games to climb out of the bottom three.

Leicester City vs Brighton

In an effort to end a dreadful run of four consecutive Premier League losses, Leicester City will host high-flying Brighton at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Last time, Nottingham Forest easily overcame Leicester City 2-0, while on the South Coast, Brighton came in and destroyed Liverpool 3-0.

Southampton vs Aston Villa

On Saturday afternoon, Southampton will host Aston Villa at St. Mary’s in an effort to extend their winning streak to four games. Southampton overcame Everton 2-1 in their most recent Premier League game, and Aston Villa defeated Leeds United by the same margin.

West Ham United vs Everton

In a crucial clash between two teams near the bottom of the Premier League on Saturday, West Ham United will play host to Everton at the London Stadium. Who becomes the next manager to be sacked in the Premier League may depend on how this game turns out.

In one of the oddest Premier League games so far this season, there is a significant risk for both. All neutrals will be monitoring this match because of the potential ramifications for both clubs and their respective managers.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United

Crystal Palace will have the chance to earn points against a top-four team for the second time in four days when they play Newcastle United on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Patrick Vieira’s team waited until the very end of the 1-1 draw with Manchester United in midweek, and the Magpies did the same to defeat Fulham 1-0 at the weekend.

Who knows how Eagles prospect Michael Olise, who produced an outstanding free kick in the last seconds of regulation to ensure that Palace would prevent Manchester United from passing them in the Premier League standings, managed to contain his joy on Wednesday night?﻿

