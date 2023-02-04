EPL: Sabitzer set to make Man United history against Crystal Palace

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Marcel Sabitzer will make history for Manchester United once he steps onto the pitch to play for the club on Saturday afternoon.

United host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford just two weeks after a frustrating 1-1 draw against the Eagles at Selhurst Park. Michael Olise’s brilliant 93rd Minute free kick which cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ first half goal has even been voted the Premier League’s January goal of the month.

However, Man United would still be clear favourites to beat Crystal Palace at home and continue their brilliant run of form.

New signing, Marcel Sabitzer will be among the squad either as a starter or a substitute according to ten Hag. Once Sabitzer steps his foot on to the pitch to represent Manchester United, he would become the first ever Austrian player to do so.

Sabitzer will hope to make up for all the Austrians that couldn’t make it to Manchester United and win the fans over with an excellent performance.

TheUnitedWatch (

)