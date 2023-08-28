EPL Round 4: How Arsenal May Set Up Their Midfield Against Man United

In their upcoming match against Manchester United, Arsenal’s midfield configuration could see a mix of talents like Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, and Jorginho. With Havertz’s creative flair and Odegaard’s vision, Arsenal might adopt an attacking approach, looking to unlock Man United’s defense. Jorginho’s precise passing and Partey’s ball-winning abilities could provide defensive stability and facilitate transitions.

A potential setup could involve Havertz and Odegaard in advanced midfield roles, tasked with linking up with the forwards and exploiting spaces. Partey might be deployed in a box-to-box role, contributing both defensively and in building attacks. Jorginho, known for his controlling influence, could play as a deep-lying playmaker, orchestrating the team’s passing rhythm.

This midfield quartet offers a balance of creativity, control, and defensive solidity. However, achieving effective chemistry among these players will be crucial for Arsenal’s success. Meticulous coordination and adapting to in-game situations will determine if this midfield setup can outmaneuver Manchester United’s strategies.

