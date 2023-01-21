EPL: Rio Ferdinand predicts scoreline, winner of Arsenal vs Man United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rio Ferdinand, a legendary figure associated with Manchester United, has predicted the outcome of Sunday’s Premier League matchup between Arsenal and the Red Devils.

The Gunners’ title hopes, in Ferdinand’s opinion, will suffer this weekend.

Sunday’s trip to the Emirates Stadium will see United trying to close the gap between themselves and the other teams in the Premier League’s top four.

Prior to Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, Erik Ten’s team had won nine straight games.

Ferdinand predicted that Erik Ten Hag’s team would win the Premier League match by a score of one to zero.

“I think Manchester United will win 1-0 there.” That’s my opinion, “said the former England star to Vibe.

“United is playing with self-assurance. Right now, they have a lot of confidence.

“They handled Man City really well, and City is a better football team right now than Arsenal is,” the coach said.

Meanwhile, during the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday at Selhurst Park, the key midfielder Casemiro received his fifth yellow card of the season for a tackle on ex-Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha. This means that he won’t play against Arsenal this weekend.

