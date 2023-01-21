SPORT

EPL: Rio Ferdinand predicts scoreline, winner of Arsenal vs Man United

Rio Ferdinand, a legendary figure associated with Manchester United, has predicted the outcome of Sunday’s Premier League matchup between Arsenal and the Red Devils.

The Gunners’ title hopes, in Ferdinand’s opinion, will suffer this weekend.

Sunday’s trip to the Emirates Stadium will see United trying to close the gap between themselves and the other teams in the Premier League’s top four.

Prior to Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, Erik Ten’s team had won nine straight games.

Ferdinand predicted that Erik Ten Hag’s team would win the Premier League match by a score of one to zero.

“I think Manchester United will win 1-0 there.” That’s my opinion, “said the former England star to Vibe.

“United is playing with self-assurance. Right now, they have a lot of confidence.

“They handled Man City really well, and City is a better football team right now than Arsenal is,” the coach said.

Meanwhile, during the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday at Selhurst Park, the key midfielder Casemiro received his fifth yellow card of the season for a tackle on ex-Manchester United winger Wilfried Zaha. This means that he won’t play against Arsenal this weekend.

