EPL Result & Table, Fixtures, Top Scorers & Assists Charts ahead of Today’s Round of Games.

Nottingham Forest secured their first victory of the season with a hard-fought win against Sheffield United at the City Ground.

The match ignited within just 2 minutes and 23 seconds, as Taiwo Awoniyi rose to the occasion, heading home a powerful strike from a precise cross by Serge Aurier.

As the first half progressed, Forest maintained control of the game, displaying their dominance on the pitch.

However, Sheffield United came roaring back in the second half, determined to level the score. Their efforts were rewarded when debutant Gustavo Hamer found the back of the net with a sublime curling shot, just 2 minutes and 8 seconds into the second period.

The momentum swung back and forth as both sides sought the crucial advantage. The Blades had a golden opportunity to take the lead, but Benie Traore’s one-on-one chance was thwarted by a brilliant save from Forest’s goalkeeper, Matt Turner.

In the closing stages of the game, it was substitute Chris Wood who emerged as the hero for Nottingham Forest. Wood’s deft glancing header, off another excellent delivery from Serge Aurier, secured all three points for Steve Cooper’s side.

