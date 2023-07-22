EPL: Rating Every Liverpool Number Nine So Far

Darwin Nunez has been appointed as Liverpool’s new number nine for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, succeeding the departed Roberto Firmino. The number nine jersey holds great significance at Liverpool, a club with a proud history of iconic center-forwards who have worn this legendary shirt.

As Nunez takes on this esteemed responsibility, let’s rank every Liverpool number nine of the Premier League era so far.

11. Rickie Lambert – 2/10

Rickie Lambert’s childhood dream came true when he joined Liverpool, but he failed to make a significant impact, earning a rating of 2/10.

10. Iago Aspas – 2.5/10

Iago Aspas struggled to replicate his La Liga form at Liverpool, and his infamous corner kick added to his woes. His rating of 2/10 reflects his unsuccessful stint in the Premier League.

9. Andy Carroll – 3/10

Andy Carroll struggled to live up to the hefty price tag that came with his signing, and while he had some memorable moments, his overall impact was limited, earning a rating of 3/10.

8. El Hadji Diouf – 3.5/10

Controversies and underwhelming performances marred el Hadji Diouf’s time at Liverpool. His rating of 3/10 reflects the disappointment surrounding his tenure.

7. Christian Benteke – 5/10

Christian Benteke arrived with high expectations but struggled to adapt to Liverpool’s style of play, resulting in a rating of 5/10.

6. Djibril Cisse – 6/10

Djibril Cisse showed flashes of brilliance and proved to be an effective striker for Liverpool before injuries disrupted his progress. His rating of 6/10 acknowledges his potential impact.

5. Nicolas Anelka – 6/10

Nicolas Anelka’s short stint at Liverpool brought mixed results, and while his contribution was modest, he couldn’t match the expectations set by his predecessors, earning a rating of 6/10.

4. Roberto Firmino – 8.5/10

Roberto Firmino wasn’t initially signed as a number nine, but his positional change under Jurgen Klopp saw him flourish as a modern forward. His impact and versatility earned him a high rating, cementing his place as a pivotal figure in Liverpool’s successes.

3. Fernando Torres, 9/10

Fernando Torres arrived as a club-record signing and quickly became a fan favorite with his electrifying displays. Despite a brilliant start, injuries and later inconsistencies contributed to a rating of 9/10.

2. Robbie Fowler – 9/10

Robbie Fowler was a natural-born goal scorer and a crowd favorite, delighting Liverpool fans with his clinical finishing and footballing flair. With a rating of 9/10, Fowler left an enduring legacy at the club.

1. Ian Rush – 10/10

Ian Rush is Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer, making an indelible mark during his illustrious career at Anfield. His goal-scoring exploits were instrumental in securing numerous titles for the club, earning him a perfect rating of 10/10.

