EPL: Ranking the 3 teams that can stop Man City from winning the league title this season

After two consecutive wins, Manchester City are the top favourites to lift the 2023-24 Premier League title.

The Citizens are currently second in the Premier League table behind Brighton Hove Albion but are above Arsenal, who are in third place.

Arsenal, Brighton Hove Albion and Manchester City are all tied down with six points each but the Seagulls has scored more goals than Pep Guardiola’s Man City and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal so far this season.

However, the reigning treble winners, Manchester City, are yet to concede a Premier League goal this season. They trashed Vincent Kompany’s Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor in the EPL opening weekend and laboured to a 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United last weekend.

The Citizens are also on the verge of announcing Belgium international and Lyon winger, Doku, as their new signing this summer, which would only add more firepower to Pep Guardiola’s attack.

The 20-year-old has been regarded as Riyad Mahrez replacement at the Etihad.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below is a power ranking of the top three teams that can stop Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City from winning the Premier League title this season.

3. Manchester United

The Red Devils were simply outclassed and outfought by Tottenham Hotspur at North London last weekend but there is a raising possibility that the Red Devils will bounce back in no time.

2. Liverpool

Alexis Mac-Allister was sent off in Liverpool’s Premier League dugout against Bournemouth on Saturday but Jurgen Klopp’s men were able to secure all three points against the Cherries.

1. Arsenal

The Gunners clearly laboured for a 1-0 victory at South London on Monday but the quality and depth in Mikel Arteta’s squad cannot be underestimated.

