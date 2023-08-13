SPORT

EPL: Pochettino gives update on Reece James after he was substituted against Liverpool

Chelsea failed to secure all three points in their first game of the season as they played out a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Reece James was substituted in the second half for Malo Gusto, with fears that he is injured again. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino gave an update on the club captain and also analyse the game.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, speaking to MOTD: “Reece James was tired, not injuried”, says the Argentine manager.

“The Premier League after four years [away], it is a fantastic way to start the season. I enjoyed the match a lot.”

Draw a fair result? “I don’t believe it is. I think we deserved a little bit more overall. We feel pleased, but at the same time disappointed because we wanted to win and we deserved to win, but it is only the beginning.

“We have created a very good way to work here and that is important. It is about belief and about work and to trust each other. The connection from day one has been fantastic.

