EPL Players Who Should Be Sold By Their Respective Clubs If They Fail To Perform This Season

As the Premier league resumes, eyes will be on some top players who failed in leaving up to expectation of their fans last season, hence , their fans would expect them to perform better this season or should be allowed to leave.

Below are list of five Players who should be let go if they fail to perform this season;

Jadon Sancho;

This would be Jadon Sancho’s third season at Man United after his heavy money transfer from Dortmund. He has completely failed to live up to expectation.

Mudryk;

Although, he may not have spent up to a year in England, but failing to score through out his six months stay is never what Chelsea fans envisaged.

Antony Santos;

The player has shown flashes of his abilities, but he is still far from what he was at Ajax.

Raheem Sterling;

He has this season to prove his worth to the Chelsea team.

Marc Cucurella;

Had a very poor first season and seemed to be heading same way this season.

