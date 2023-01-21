EPL: Players Who Have Scored Most Free-Kicks Goals In Premier League History

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The most free kick goals scored in Premier League history belong to former Manchester United player David Beckham. David Beckham scored 18 Premier League goals from free kicks while playing for Manchester United.

He is frequently considered as one of the greatest players in history. In the course of 12 years, he won numerous trophies with the Red Devils, including six Premier League championships, two FA Cups, one European Cup, one Intercontinental Cup, and one FA Youth Cup. He appeared in 265 Premier League games for United in all, scoring 61 goals.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse of Southampton has kept up his stellar work for the group.

Ward-Prowse is currently the best free kick taker in the Premier League. He was also the greatest free kick taker in the Premier League last year.

With 16 goals from free kicks, the England international is currently tied for second place in Premier League history. The midfielder for Southampton is closing down on Beckham’s premier league record.

Zola, Thierry Henry, and Cristiano Ronaldo have netted 12 goals from free kicks in the Premier League.

