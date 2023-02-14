EPL: Players Who Has Copied Marcus Rashford’s New Iconic Celebration

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Most football stars has an iconic celebration of their own and Marcus Rashford has recently discovered his, just like Paulo Dybala is known for his mask celebration.

The Manchester United star, has scored 11 goals in 13 appearance for the Red Devils since his return from World Cup duty with England.

He has scored on 6 consecutive home games in the Premier League for Manchester United this season. The 25-year-old has 21 goals and 8 assist in all competition for Manchester United as the Red Devils prepare for their crucial away tie against Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday.

Casemiro is expected to start against Barcelona on Thursday but Anthony Martial and Antony are likely to not feature for Man United against Barcelona as well as Marcel Sabitzer.

That aside, this article concentrates mainly on the 5 players who has been pictured repeating Marcus Rashford’s new trademark celebration.

Now, below the 5 players who has copied Marcus Rashford’s new iconic celebration.

1. Wilfred Gnoto

The Englishman is the latest Premier League player to copy Marcus Rashford’s iconic celebration after scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford last week.

2. Ruben Neves

The Portuguese has been pictured time without number, repeating Marcus Rashford new trademark celebration.

3. Morgan Gibbs-white

The Nottingham Forest star copied Marcus Rashford new trademark celebration when he netted his spot kick against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup.

4. Dean Henderson

The Manchester United goalkeeper, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest is the third Englishman to copy Marcus Rashford new trademark celebration after saving a spot kick against Wolverhampton Wanders.

5. Cunha

The former Manchester United transfer target later completed a loan to Wolverhampton Wanders back in January and was spotted emulating Marcus Rashford’s new trademark celebration against Nottingham Forest, after converting his spot kick.

Kelvin727 (

)