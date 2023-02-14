EPL: Players Who Could Win The PFA Player Of The Season Based On Current Form

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League has gone beyond half of the season, with the title race still heating up. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United are currently top contenders for the league title, but Arsenal remains the favorite to win the title. Although the Gunners dropped five points in possible six, which resulted in City and United closing the gap, Arsenal is still top of the league table with three points more than City and five more than the Red Devils with a game at hand.

As the season progress, we are yet to know who will be crowned the Premier League Football Association Best Player after the season, but according to players’ form, here are three players that could clinch the award.

Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard has taken Arsenal’s midfield to another level this season. So far, the former Real Madrid player has scored 8 goals and 6 assists this season and also won the November/December player of the month. Should Arsenal win the title, he would stand a good chance to be crowned.

Erling Haaland.

Haaland is currently Manchester City’s highest goal scorer this season. The Norwegian has been bursting the net since this season and has registered a total of 31 goals for Manchester City in all competitions.

Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford on the other hand is currently in red-hot form. Only Victor Osimhen has scored the same number of goals as Rashford after the World Cup. The Englishman has scored 21 goals in all competitions for United this season and also registered 3 goals in the World Cup.

