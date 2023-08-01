EPL: Players most likely to depart Man United before the start of next season

With less than two weeks left before the 2023-24 season commences, some unwanted players at Old Trafford could be shown the way out this summer.

Anthony Elanga has joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal with Steve Cooper’s men still interested in capturing the services of Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

The Red Devils has made some huge statement signings this summer with the United boss, Erik ten Hag, allowing David De Gea to walk away and stripping Harry Maguire off the captain armband at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

The Dutchman has been known for his ruthless decisions at Ajax and has executed similar hefty calls at Manchester United since his arrival.

Mason Mount and Andre Onana has arrived from Chelsea and Inter Milan respectively this summer and Danish striker, Rasmus Hojlund, is reportedly on the verge of signing for Manchester United as Erik ten Hag’s third major summer signing.

Below are the 3 players most likely to depart Manchester United this summer with the new season fast approaching.

1. Fred

The Brazilian has been of great services to Manchester United but the time seems right for the Red Devils to cash out on the 30-year-old.

Fred has played magnificent roles in Manchester United’s historic wins over Manchester City and Paris Saint-German in the past and will be forever remembered by the United fanbase.

2. Donny Van de Beek

Real Sociedad are currently in negotiations for the Dutchman and are expected submit an official bid to Manchester United for his services.

3. Harry Maguire

The Red Devils turned down West Ham’s opening £20m bid for the English centre-back, considering the transfer fee to small as Harry Maguire’s valuation.

