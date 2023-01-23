SPORT

EPL: One hell of a footballer, Gary Lineker, praises Arsenal player Saka after Man United defeats

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gary Lineker, a former Barcelona striker, praised Bukayo Saka, a young Arsenal player, for his impressive performance against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

After Saka, 21, scored in Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over Manchester United, Lineker praised him as a “hell of a footballer” and called him “a hell of a footballer.”

Remember how Mikel Arteta’s team defeated Man United and came away with all three points thanks to a goals from Saka and a brace from Eddie Nketiah to seal the three points.

Lineker tweeted in response to Arsenal defeating Man United: “Said it many times and it is blindingly evident, but Bukayo Saka is one hell of a footballer.”

Saka has scored eight goals and providing seven assists in 26 matches for arsenal across all competitions this season.

When Arsenal plays Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth-round matchup on Friday, Bukayo Saka will now be hoping to build on his outstanding performance for the Gunners.

zimple (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 56 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea Back In For Argentine Midfielder, Potter Keen On Caicedo And More

27 mins ago

Video: Stopping Arsenal From Winning EPL Title Will Be Difficult

29 mins ago

EPL: Manchester United’s upcoming games may see them drop crucial points

37 mins ago

Haaland set to smash Ronaldo scoring record with 12 games to spare

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button